We have the scoop on Goop -- that is, Gwyneth Paltrow’s beloved/reviled wellness company, which for the first time is holding its star-studded wellness summit in New York City.

Jan. 27 is the first time In Goop Health is coming to the city -- it’s previously been held in Los Angeles -- but as you might imagine, it doesn’t come cheap. That didn’t keep it from selling out: Tickets ran as much as $650 (the “Tumeric” package) or $2,000 (“Ginger”), depending on the experience (and products) desired.

So here’s what you’re missing.

Attendees get access to “cutting-edge” panels, which are jam-packed with celebrities, an array of medical professionals (dieticians, neurologists) and others, including a medium. Aside from Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Chelsea Handler, Laura Linney, Meg Ryan and others will speak about their journeys to wellness.

There is also a hall of “experiential activations,” which includes tarot card readings, acupressure and binaural (repetitive) beats meditation, according to the company’s website.

Tumerics get the following: restorative self-care treatments like massages, aromatherapy, home remedies and “super-charged wellness shots.” They also are privy to mind-body-soul classes and well-being sessions like sound meditation and breathwork, food and drink from “Goop Hall,” a welcome kit and a gift bag full of Goop products and wellness swag worth $1,000.

Gingers get all of that and more: lunch with Paltrow and select panelists curated by chef Camille Becerra of Lower Manhattan’s De Maria, a just-for-you morning workout class, the best seats at all the panels and cocktails with “Paltrow and co.” The Ginger gift bag tops out with $3,000 worth of Goop stuff.

The prices aren’t surprising -- in 2015, Paltrow opened GOOP MRKT, a pop-up shop that sold lifestyle items and home goods, like an $820 incense burner.

So, if you want to experience Goop, save your pennies for next year, folks.