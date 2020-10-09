Here are some fall and Halloween-themed events in New York City to enjoy

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While Halloween and the fall season may look different this year due to COVID-19, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy the season of change safely.

Here are some fall and Halloween-themed events you can enjoy in New York City. Note: Tickets are required to be reserved ahead of time for most events, masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced.

Ghost Tours of Greenwich Village — NYC Ghosts, Manhattan

If you’re looking for some local ghost stories to keep you up at night, you’re in luck. NYC Ghosts is hosting tours of some notoriously haunted locations in Greenwich Village. Come find out what history lurks behind every corner in New York City.

Boo at the Zoo — Bronx Zoo

Until Nov. 1, guests who come to Boo at the Zoo can enjoy a number of Halloween-themed activities each Thursday through Sunday throughout the month, including Monday, Oct. 12. Activities will include daily magic shows, professional pumpkin carving demos and the spooky extinct animal graveyard. Animal-themed costumed stilt walkers and Halloween animal puppets will headline the MASKerade, and guests can enjoy performances throughout the day from the Wildlife Theater on Astor Court.

Spooktacular — Staten Island Zoo

On Oct. 23-25, patrons have a chance to check out the Staten Island Zoo’s Spooktacular. Come by clad in your favorite costume for an evening of skits, meet and greets and so much more. Snacks will be available for purchase on site and the event will take place rain or shine.

Dinner and a Movie in Vale Park — The William Vale, Brooklyn

The William Vale is hosting a plethora of spooky-themed events this month. From Oct. 14-30, the Vale is partnering with Shudder to host Dinner and a Movie at Vale Park, with the films in the horror genre for the Halloween season. Must be 21 years old or older to attend.

Pumpkin Patch — Queens Botanical Garden

Who doesn’t love a pumpkin patch? On Oct. 24, 25 and 31, Queens Botanical Garden is hosting a pumpkin patch that is perfect for all ages. All children get to choose their own pumpkin and a grab and go craft activity to take home, and there are plenty of fall-themed photo opportunities to capture the memories.

Great Pumpkin Path — New York Botanical Garden, Bronx

From now through Nov. 3, New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx is hosting a walkable path that is surrounded by pumpkins and gourds of varying sizes. Some giant pumpkins will join the Conservatory Lawn on Oct. 24.

The Amazing Maize Maze, and more — Queens County Farm Museum

From harvest weekends to the Fall Escape, Queens Farm is brimming with fun things to do all month long. Take a stroll through the Amazing Maize Maze every weekend in October, and if you’re feeling brave you can take a walk through the maze at night on Oct. 24 for their Maze by Moonlight. Don’t forget to swing by the farm on Halloween for some spooky festivities.

Paranormal Historical Investigations at the Morris-Jumel mansion — Manhattan

Ever wonder what paranormal happenings are in Washington Heights? Take a tour of the Morris-Jumel mansion, which has attracted academics over the years for its paranormal findings, while learning the basics of ghost hunting. Must be 18 or older to take this tour.

Old Home Day — Historic Richmond Town, Staten Island

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 18, Historic Richmond Town is hosting its annual Old Home Day. Guests can enjoy displays showcasing historic trades, hearth cooking, and living history presentations in period costume by the Historic Richmond Town staff. Tickets are available online and at the gate, though gate entry is not guaranteed.

El Dia de Los Muertos — Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn

Celebrate and remember those who have passed at this special Dia de Los Muertos event in Brooklyn. From Oct. 23 through Nov. 1, guests are encouraged to bring offerings to a Scherezade Garcia that will be installed in Green-Wood’s Historic Chapel (note: the offerings will not be returned at the end of the event). Admission is free to the public.