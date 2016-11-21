Holiday trips near NYC to get in the spirit, from Cape May to Six Flags

New York City has plenty in the way of holiday spirit. But if you’re looking for some festive reasons to get out of town over the next few weeks, here are a few nearby seasonal attractions.

DAY TRIPS

Charles Dickens Festival in Port Jefferson

Costumed characters from “A Christmas Carol” will roam through the Long Island village as part of its annual Charles Dickens Festival. There will also be trolley and carriage rides, choir performances, ice skating, “Nutcracker” performances, vendors and more. Dec. 3-4, most attractions are free; events throughout the Village of Port Jefferson, portjeff.com/dickens-festival

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags

Six Flags Great Adventure’s winter wonderland is back. Holiday in the Park has returned for its second season, with new shops, rides, dining options and more. Highlights include a light show on a 52-foot-tall tree, photos with Santa at the North Pole, fire pits for toasting s’mores and live productions. Rides will also be open, weather permitting. Select dates now through Jan. 2, tickets starting at $42.99; 1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, New Jersey, sixflags.com/greatadventure

WEEKEND GETAWAYS

Congress Hall’s Winter Wonderland in Cape May

The seaside town gets decked out for the holidays, from decorations on the Victorian-style homes and hotels to the annual Winter Wonderland at the historic resort Congress Hall. Its grand lawn channels the North Pole, with Christmas trees, a Santa’s workshop where kids can participate in arts and crafts, train rides, giant candy canes, real-life nutcrackers and a shopping village. Thursdays-Sundays from Nov. 25-Jan. 1, prices vary for select events; 200 Congress Place, Cape May, New Jersey, 609-884-8421, caperesorts.com/2016-winter-wonderland

Christmas at the Newport Mansions

Three Newport mansions — The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House — are getting Yuletide makeovers this season, with thousands of poinsettias, evergreens and wreaths, as well as nearly 30 Christmas trees, filling the Gilded Age landmarks. There will also be music, model trains on display and mannequins in period costumes. In addition to the decorations, the three houses will be open daily for tours (except for Christmas Day). Now through Jan. 2, three-house tickets $29.49/adults, $9/ages 6-17; various locations, Newport, Rhode Island, newportmansions.org