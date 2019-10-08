Lace up your skates — Saturday marks the reopening of The Rink at Rockefeller Center.

This year, you can be the first to make figure eights on the ice with a "first skate of the day" package that includes a 7 a.m. session, skate rentals and free coffee and hot chocolate from Cucina & Co. Tickets for the early skate cost $40-$65 per person.

Or if you'd like to fill up on breakfast at Rock Center Café after your icy jaunt, there is a package for that, too, at $55-$90 per person.

Otherwise, the rink opens to the public at 8:30 a.m.

The rink has historically opened Columbus Day weekend and typically costs $25 per session to use, rising to $32 during peak season, which runs from Nov. 22 through Jan. 1. The rink is open daily. See a full schedule at therinkatrockcenter.com.

Check the website if you're interested in The Rink's skating packages, including Afternoon Tea & Skating, Apres Skate and more.