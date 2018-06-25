With Independence Day around the corner, it's time to start planning how to celebrate.

As America rings in its 242nd year, you could be on a rooftop, on a boat, in a party, at a show or enjoying the night air near the East River — there's really no limit to where you can celebrate July Fourth.

To help you narrow it down, we've picked the notable celebrations around the city to spend the holiday.

Brookyln Cider House’s pig roast, Bushwick Slow-cooked in a Caja China-style roasting box, a whole suckling pig will be shared among guests at the Brooklyn Cider House from 2 to 5 p.m., but the bar will be open from noon to midnight. There will also be more food, music, games, and lots of cider to go around. Good news -- dogs are welcome on the deck. The new bar menu and regular prix-fixe dinner with cider catching from the barrel will also be available. (Free entry, 1100 Flushing Ave., Bushwick, brooklynciderhouse.com)

Southpoint Park celebration, Roosevelt Island Roosevelt Island has incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and will be the perfect place to watch the fireworks. The island's Southpoint Park is hosting a celebration with DJ sets, dancing, activities for kids, food trucks and more. You can watch from any part of the island, with best views on the western edge, including at Cornell Tech and Four Freedoms Park. Once Four Freedoms Park is filled to capacity, however, it will be closed off. There will be a limited amount of free tickets that will be made available at rioc.ny.gov on June 29 at noon. (Free, 5 p.m., facebook.com)

Roof at Park South, Kips Bay If you can get your ticket early, the Roof at Park South is inviting guests up for food by chefs Tim and Nancy Cushman and a great view of the fireworks. ($125 to $175, 7 to 10:45 p.m., 125 E. 27th St., eventbrite.com)

Elsewhere popgun party, Bushwick Elsewhere is hosting a rooftop popgun party with live music from Barbie Bertisch and Paul Raffaele, Mike Bloom, Bent Tactic and more. ($10 to $20, 2 p.m., 599 Johnson Ave., eventbrite.com)

Take a cruise If you want to avoid the crowds and get an unobstructed view of Macy's finest pyrotechnics, splurge on a cruise. Multiple cruise options are available at different price points with Empire Cruises", North River Lobster Company Liberty Belle and the Capitol Princess

Riverpark's barbecue bash Step away from the grill, put down the spatula, and spend the evening at Riverpark's barbecue bash to enjoy a traditional walk-around BBQ dinner, desserts, and an open bar. This can be an event for the whole family, and ping-pong, cornhole, and bocce ball will be set up. There is indoor and outdoor seating available, but with prime views of the fireworks on the East River, we'd say outside is the place to be. (General Admission $275, 450 E. 29th St., riverparknyc.com)

LIC Flea Night Market July 4th party, Queens LIC Flea Night Market is hosting another free July 4 party to take advantage of the perfect waterfront views of the fireworks. Watch the colorful ka-booms, eat food and grab a drink at the beer garden serving pints from local breweries. The party runs from 2 to 11:30 p.m. (5-25 46th Ave., eventbrite.com)

Barbecue at Penthouse808, Hunters Point Munch on gourmet barbecue by chef Seth Levine with an unobstructed view of the fireworks. The menu includes beef sliders, chicken and waffles, hot dogs, ceviche, sushi, rack of lamb and watermelon. ($50, 4 p.m. to midnight, 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Long Island City, eventbrite.com)

Front Row Fireworks, Kips Bay Get a front row seat to the fireworks at the East 34th Street heliport, where you'll get to enjoy live music, food from vendors serving barbecue, bars and beer tents, and life-sized versions of Jenga, ping-pong, chess and more from Clinton Hall and Slate. ($35 to $75 for general admission, $400 for a table, 499 E. 34th St., midtown, frontrowfireworks.com)

Industry Kitchen specials, South Street Seaport This American eatery will have Independence Day specials, including the massive "Revolution Burger" for $150 (a 25-pound Kobe beef patty, 2 pounds of bacon, 2 pounds of American cheese, 1 pound of tomato-onion compote, one full head of lettuce, all between a 24-inch brioche bun) and the "Oh Say Can You Sangria" for $75 (a white wine sangria that features Grand Marnier and fresh fruit and serves four or more). (All day, 70 South St., industry-kitchen.com)

Añejo boozy brunch, TriBeCa and Hell's Kitchen The tequila bar and Mexican restaurant Añejo is hosting a boozy brunch at both of its locations that will include margaritas, cocktails and Mexican distillations for $47 per person. The food menu will include entrees like carne asada con huevos, eggs benedict with Mexican chorizo and blueberry corn pancakes. (301 Church St. and 668 10th Ave., anejorestaurant.com)

Ophelia Lounge Independence Day party, midtown east Get the clearn view of the fireworks over the East River at this new rooftop lounge on top of Beekman Tower. For $200 per person, you get access to an open bar (featuring "the red," "the white" and "the blue" cocktails), a chilled seafood bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, platters and desserts. (6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 3 Mitchel Place, Manhattan, eventbrite.com)

'Jaws' brunch at Nitehawk, Williamsburg Celebrate Independence Day with the scariest movie (if you're afraid of sharks) -- "Jaws" at Nitehawk Cinema. The screening will take place during brunch hours on July 4, 7 and 8 with specials including a lobster roll, Narragansett beer and "Liberty Bell" lemonade. A few lucky audience members will get a "Jaws" T-shirt on the 4th screening from Out Of Print Clothing. ($12, 1:45 p.m. on July 4, 136 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg, nitehawkcinema.com)

July 4th at Nowadays, Ridgewood Nowadays is throwing a backyard bash with DJs including Voices, Ashlyn Ace and Wey spinning vinyl. The all-day celebration also includes eats, in the form of brisket and pulled pork. (Free entry, 56-06 Cooper Ave., from noon to midnight, facebook.com/events)

Ethyl's cruise-themed party, Upper East Side Ethyl's is going on a field trip -- a 1970s cruise-themed party. This two-day "trip" (July 3-4) features go-go dancing, food, booze and DJs Tommy James and La La Linda, retro band Acting Natural and go-go glam by Dandy Dillinger. Local butcher shop Schaller & Weber will bring a hot dog cart to the restaurant for a Fourth of July bash, and specials include a hot dog and beer for $5. (Free entry, 3 p.m. to 4 a.m., 1629 Second Ave., Upper East Side, ethylsnyc.com)