2 new Luna Park rides promise 'the best thrills'

Two new rides debuted at Luna Park in Coney Island on Sunday.

Riders are in an upright position when they try the new Clockworkz, which reaches 33 feet as each clock's arms swing in opposite circular motions with speeds up to 13 rotations per minute.

The Atlantic Aviator offers the sensation of being in an "acrobatic" airplane flight with dives and loop-de-loops, according to Luna Park reps. Riders spin in the air as the ride travels up a 50-foot tower and moves as fast as 25 rotations per minute.

"Each season, our goal is to deliver the best thrills to our local community, as well as the tourists that continue to visit year after year," Alessandro Zamperla, the president of Central Amusement International, said in a statement. "With the celebration of a new summer season and a fresh beginning for two new rides, we are excited to grow and to continue to provide quality entertainment for the millions of visitors that come through every year."

The new rides are located between the Electro Spin and Wild River" ides.

The park, which officially opened in April, is generally open from 10:30 or 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 10 p.m. during the week, but usually open later on the weekends. Make sure to check the schedule before you head out.

An all-day pass for Luna Park is $42 and a fixed-date pass starts at $29 and both include unlimited access to rides. You can also pay per ride. One credit is $1.