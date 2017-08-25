Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing parties in NYC: Here’s where to watch the fight

Unless you’re hopping on a plane to Las Vegas or dishing out $100 for pay-per-view, you’re probably looking for a place to watch the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight.

Luckily for you, sports bars and restaurants around NYC are hosting viewing parties, so you’ll be able to see Mayweather return from retirement to take on the UFC champion without the hefty price tag. Some parties will even take care of your tab, offering open bar specials during the match.

The MGM Grand on the Las Vegas strip will host the fight and it will air live Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. on Showtime PPV. Grab some friends and consider watching at one of these local spots.

Hangar 11

Naturally, the Kew Gardens bar known for its sports parties and area-themed burgers (like the JFK, a bacon burger with Cheddar cheese and caramelized onions) is screening the fight. You may want to reserve seats at the cozy bar ahead of time. Party lasts from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., $40 to $50, 119-11 Metropolitan Ave., facebook.com/hangar11

Paddy’s of Park Slope

The Irish pub on 13th Street is hosting a more intimate viewing party, with only 65 tickets available. An $80 price tag gets you an open bar from 8 p.m. to the end of the fight, including all beer, premium liquor and wines. If you want in, you’ll have to purchase your tickets in advance by emailing the bar at teemark.paddys@gmail.com. Party starts at 8 p.m., 273 13th St., Brooklyn, facebook.com/paddysofparkslope

SET Lounge Bar & Billiards

Between 25 different beer options and billiards, Ping-Pong and air hockey tables, you’ll probably want to show up early to this watch party. The screening starts at 9 p.m., but the bar warns tickets, which can be purchased in advance, are expected to sell out fast. Party starts at 8 p.m., $15, 1828 McDonald Ave., Brooklyn, setloungeny.com

Slate NY

In case watching the fight on a 20-foot HD video wall wasn’t exciting enough, East Harlem-born rapper Dave East will be performing live at the bar, too. Challenge your pals to some friendly competition before the fight begins, with billiards, Ping-Pong and other game tables. The menu boasts a variety of burgers and bar eats, like jumbo pretzels, Mexican street corn and pigs in a blanket. Tickets start at $20, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., 54 W. 21st St., Manhattan, nightout.com

sideBAR

The sports bar in Union Square known for its themed trivia nights is screening the fight on its several bar-side TV screens. A two-hour open bar (from 9 to 11 p.m.) with Bud Light on tap is included in your $50 general admission ticket. Party starts at 9 p.m., 118 E. 15th St., tickets at nightout.com

The Brewery Bar & Kitchen

Head to this Astoria bar’s 21-and-over party for pub favorites, including bangers and mash ($14) and shepherd’s pie ($15), and classic bar eats like a warm soft pretzel and mustard ($4.50). Reserving a table is recommended. Email info@thebrewery.nyc to save your spot. Party starts at 9 p.m., 19-18 30th Ave., thebrewery.nyc

Boulton & Watt

Nosh on crispy chicken sliders ($15), fish tacos ($18), mac & cheese ($12) and other bar eats as you watch the fight unfold on seven widescreen TVs placed around the bar. The spot is also adding a special item to its menu for the occasion: homemade picklebacks, whiskey and pickle juice shots for $7 each. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door, party starts at 8:30 p.m., 5 Avenue A, Manhattan, boultonandwattnyc.com

Professor Thom’s

Feeling ready to splurge? Treat yourself to the VIP experience during fight night at Professor Thom’s. The sports bar’s $75 party ticket will get you access to bottomless nachos and an open bar from 9 p.m. until the end of the fight. If that’s too pricey, you can always stick with the $20 general admission and hang out at the bar for the night. Party starts at 8:30 p.m., 219 Second Ave., Manhattan, professorthoms.com