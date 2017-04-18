Megan Massacre to offer $100 tattoos for pet adoption event

Get inked for a good cause this weekend.

Get a $100 tattoo at a celebrity ink artist’s shop while supporting a good cause.

Megan Massacre’s Lower East Side tattoo shop Grit N Glory is slashing its tattoo prices for one day to host the ASPCA for its third annual “Tats ‘N’ Tails” event on Sunday, with a flash tattoo special and plenty of adoptable animals.

Attendees can wear their animal-friendly hearts on their sleeves with a variety of dog- and cat-themed designs to choose from, each costing just $100. The deal only lasts from noon to 8 p.m. and proceeds will benefit the ASPCA.

Dogs and cats seeking forever homes will be hanging out at Grit N Glory from 1 to 5 p.m., and New Yorkers who choose to adopt one will get a free T-shirt and will be entered in a lottery to win a tattoo from Megan Massacre herself, worth $1,000.

Besides tattoos and pups, “Tats ‘N’ Tails” will also have a photo booth and extra giveaways on the day of the event.

You may recognize the name Megan Massacre from TV, as the tattoo artist has appeared on shows “NY Ink” and “America’s Worst Tattoos.”

Grit N Glory is located at 186 Orchard St. in Manhattan. For more information, visit gritnglory.com