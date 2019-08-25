New York City is going to the dogs.

Monday is National Dog Day and a number of the city's restaurants, breweries, and hotels are celebrating with meetups, food specials and adoptions.

Scroll down to learn how to have a tail-wagging day.

Have four-legged fun at Fifth Hammer Brewing

This Queens brewery (10-28 46th Ave.) is going all out for National Dog Day with a full lineup of fun from 6 to 10 p.m. The ASPCA Adoption Center and City Vet Long Island City will be on hand, but there will also be a dog portraitist, as well as a dog photo studio, and for the dogs, the "Pupper Cup," a dairy-free ice cream made for dogs with flavors including bacon, peanut butter, banana, carrot and salmon. The brewery will also be giving out prizes for the best-dressed dog in its summerwear competition, so break out those tiny sundresses, bathing suits and Hawaiian shirts. It's free to attend.

Corgi Meetup at Brookfield Place

Instagram stars Meatball (@worldofmeatball) and Bread Loaf the Corgi (@breadloafcorgi) will join dozens of other corgis at this first-ever meetup at Brookfield Place (230 Vesey St.) hosted by John Bartlett, host of the weekly podcast "Dog Save the People." The event will raise funds for Bartlett's charity, Tiny Tim Fund and the East Coast Corgi Rescue. Enjoy passed "pupcakes" and other treats by Sprinkles, a Queen of England impersonator and many photo opps, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Oval Lawn outside of Le District.

Adopt a new furry friend

Hotel Indigo Lower East Side (171 Ludlow St.) is hosting a "yappy hour" with the Humane Society of New York in its Orchard Street entrance from 4 to 6 p.m. BarkBox and Lord Jameson will provide freebies and fun.

Try the new dog menu at Boulton & Watt

All dogs who visit "Boulton & Woof" (5 Avenue A) on Monday will get a free bandana and can order off the restaurant's new dog menu that includes steak tartare with milk bone crumble and fresh dill, sweet potato jerky marinated in chicken broth and a peanut butter-stuffed marrow bone. There are 10 dog-friendly outdoor tables and reservations are suggested for dining starting at noon.

Grab a free cocktail with your dog

Bring your dog to The Wilson (132 W. 27th St.) and get a free Greyhound cocktail, starting at 11:30 a.m. To ensure you get one, email reservations@igchospitality.com and mention you are dining with your pup.

Go on Dates & Drafts dog edition (Tuesday)

Go speed dating at Pod Brooklyn Hotel (247 Metropolitan Ave.) with your best friend in tow to meet your potential match while sipping local beer or cider frosé from Clinton Hall from 6:30-8:30 p.m on Tuesday. Amuse Pooch Treats, Lord Jameson and Doggo Dash Club and other canine companies will be on site, too. One couple will win a dog-friendly staycation at Pod Brooklyn. Tickets are $25.