New drive-in movie theater coming to New York Hall of Science in Queens in August

A new drive-in theater is coming to Queens in August so New Yorkers can see a movie while staying socially distant from other movie-goers.

Rooftop Films is partnering with Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) and the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) o expand their programming into Queens this summer with a new drive-in movie location on the grounds of the New York Hall of Science, located 47-01 111th Street in Queens.

The new theater joins the Brooklyn Drive-In, located on the pier of The Brooklyn Army Terminal at 80 58th Street, providing a safe way to enjoy movies this summer while New York City recovers from the pandemic.

The Queens Drive-In officially kick off on Aug. 13 with a screening of IFC Films’ Tesla, directed by Michael Almereyda and starring Ethan Hawke. Also on the line-up for the Queens Drive-In is the the documentary thriller The Last Out, directed by Sami Khan; the classic family favorite The Muppet Movie; the New York premiere of Summer White (Blanco de Verano), directed by Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson; the Academy Award-winning feature film Mad Max: Fury Road, directed by George Miller; David Osit’s documentary feature Mayor; and Stanley Kubrick’s enduring and visionary sci-fi masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Free film screenings presented by Queens Borough President Sharon Lee will also be held at the Queens Drive-In beginning in mid-August. The full schedule of Borough President Lee’s free screenings, and other details, will be announced in the coming days.

Doors will open around 7:30 p.m., with events beginning at 8:30 p.m. and ending by 11 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 per car (up to five passengers per car) — members of the presenting organizations will receive a 15% discount. Tickets are available on the Rooftop Films website.

This year, Rooftop Films announced the appointment of Nadine Goellner as their new Executive Director. Goellner previously served as part of the inaugural senior leadership team at The Shed, where she was an integral part of building infrastructure and resources necessary for the successful launch of the organization. Goellner will officially begin her new role on Aug. 10.

“I am honored to be joining Rooftop Films at this critical time for arts organizations in New York,” states Goellner. “I’ve been impressed by the programming and the dedication of the team as they engage and inspire communities throughout our city. I look forward to bringing my experience and skills to bear in furthering our mission and leading the next chapter in Rooftop Films’ journey.”

“The Rooftop Films board is thrilled to welcome Nadine to the team,” says Rooftop Films Board Chair, Vinay Singh. “Nadine joins at a time with unprecedented new opportunities and challenges. We are forging new relationships with neighborhoods, audiences, filmmakers, and the city itself. Her experience and leadership will be invaluable as we write a new chapter for Rooftop Films.”