Peloton is treading into new territory.

The second Manhattan studio from the indoor cycling specialist, known for its steaming workouts and $2,000 indoor exercise bikes, is all about the treadmill.

Peloton Tread, which opened May 1in the West Village, debuts the company’s second product — a high-end treadmill — along with a new program of fitness classes.

Just like the Chelsea spin studio, Peloton Tread is the production hub for the new workouts, with the ability to livestream classes to subscribers at home across the country.

That component won’t launch until the fall, when the nearly $4,000 treadmill will be available. For now, the studio, located in a former David Barton Gym at 152 Christopher St., is the only place to try the equipment and workouts.

Classes — capped at 17 participants — have already sold out for the opening week, with Peloton fans eager to try out the latest offering.

Master Tread instructor Rebecca Kennedy is a veteran of Barry’s Bootcamp, known for its total-body workouts that are on and off the treadmill. Peloton Tread will take a similar approach, with primarily 45- to 60-minute workouts that are on and off the treadmill, as well as either completely on or off.

“It’s a very holistic approach to movement,” Kennedy said. “We want to be able to offer something for everyone.”

Classes range from full-body boot camps to hill runs to 5K training.

The treadmill is made in-house, with features including a digital touch-screen, heart rate monitor pairing and knobs to adjust speed and incline.

“It’s really intuitive — you’re not awkwardly tapping buttons,” Kennedy said. “It’s like driving a manual instead of an automatic. It feels like driving a Ferrari to me.”

Peloton Tread comes as boutique studios look to diversify their offerings. Another treadmill studio, Mile High Run Club, recently launched the Build, a strength-training workout that’s on and off the tread.

Peloton Tread instructor Olivia Amato, a vet of SoulCycle and Shadowbox, was drawn to the studio because of its variety.

“There’s such a wide range,” she said. “You can’t get bored.”

Peloton Tread classes are $32 each, $20 for the first. For more info, go to studio.onepeloton.com.