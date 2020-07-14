Piano in Bryant Park returns with performances for the summer and fall seasons

One of Bryant Park’s most popular programs is back for New Yorkers who have been craving outdoor music performances.
Piano in Bryant Park showcases the finest ragtime, stride, and jazz pianists. The program takes place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., with some exceptions.
“The return of this program signifies an important step on the road to normalcy in the city,” said Dan Biederman, executive director of Bryant Park Corporation. “Outdoor cultural and entertainment events will fill a void since many indoor concert venues remain off-limits. And we know many park visitors have been anticipating the resumption of our events and activities.”
Audiences are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while seated in the park’s moveable bistro chairs.
Check out this year’s lineup below:
- July 13, 14, 16: Daryl Sherman,Voted Best Jazz Vocalist Hot House Magazine
- July 20, 21, 23: Isaac ben Ayala, Performing & Film Recording Artist
- July 27, 28, 30: Deanna Witkowski, Winner Great American Jazz Piano Competition
- Aug. 3, 4, 6: Victor Lin, Kenny Barron Trained, Columbia University Instructor
- Aug. 10, 11, 13: Danny Mixon, Pianist, Organist, Dancer
- Aug. 17, 18, 20: Dan Manjovi, Recording Artist, Performer, Composer
- Aug. 24, 25, 27: Frank Owens, Arranger, Composer, Musical Director
- Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 3: Terry Waldo, Ragtime, Protégé of the late Eubie Blake
- Sept. 4: Bertha Hope, Jazz Pianist, Teacher, Composer, Arranger
- Sept. 7, 8, 9: Luiz Simas, Brazilian & American Jazz
- Sept. 10, 11, 14: Russ Kassoff, Trio & Solo Jazz, Broadway, Music Director
- Sept. 15, 16, 17: Ayako Shirasaki, Virtuoso Pianist with a “Tender Touch”
- Sept. 18, 21, 22: Charlie Judkins, Ragtime, Protégé of Bryant Park’s Terry Waldo
- Sept. 23, 24, 25:Yuka Aikawa, Jazz, Composer, Accompanist
- Sept. 28, 29, 30: Sue Maskaleris, Thelonious Monk Competition Winner, Composer
- Oct. 1, 2: Bertha Hope, Jazz Pianist, Teacher, Composer, Arranger
For more information, visit bryantpark.org.