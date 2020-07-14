Piano in Bryant Park returns with performances for the summer and fall seasons

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One of Bryant Park’s most popular programs is back for New Yorkers who have been craving outdoor music performances.

Piano in Bryant Park showcases the finest ragtime, stride, and jazz pianists. The program takes place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., with some exceptions.

“The return of this program signifies an important step on the road to normalcy in the city,” said Dan Biederman, executive director of Bryant Park Corporation. “Outdoor cultural and entertainment events will fill a void since many indoor concert venues remain off-limits. And we know many park visitors have been anticipating the resumption of our events and activities.”

Audiences are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while seated in the park’s moveable bistro chairs.

Check out this year’s lineup below:

July 13, 14, 16: Daryl Sherman,Voted Best Jazz Vocalist Hot House Magazine

July 20, 21, 23: Isaac ben Ayala, Performing & Film Recording Artist

July 27, 28, 30: Deanna Witkowski, Winner Great American Jazz Piano Competition

Aug. 3, 4, 6: Victor Lin, Kenny Barron Trained, Columbia University Instructor

Aug. 10, 11, 13: Danny Mixon, Pianist, Organist, Dancer

Aug. 17, 18, 20: Dan Manjovi, Recording Artist, Performer, Composer

Aug. 24, 25, 27: Frank Owens, Arranger, Composer, Musical Director

Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 3: Terry Waldo, Ragtime, Protégé of the late Eubie Blake

Sept. 4: Bertha Hope, Jazz Pianist, Teacher, Composer, Arranger

Sept. 7, 8, 9: Luiz Simas, Brazilian & American Jazz

Sept. 10, 11, 14: Russ Kassoff, Trio & Solo Jazz, Broadway, Music Director

Sept. 15, 16, 17: Ayako Shirasaki, Virtuoso Pianist with a “Tender Touch”

Sept. 18, 21, 22: Charlie Judkins, Ragtime, Protégé of Bryant Park’s Terry Waldo

Sept. 23, 24, 25:Yuka Aikawa, Jazz, Composer, Accompanist

Sept. 28, 29, 30: Sue Maskaleris, Thelonious Monk Competition Winner, Composer

Oct. 1, 2: Bertha Hope, Jazz Pianist, Teacher, Composer, Arranger

For more information, visit bryantpark.org.