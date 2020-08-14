Pig Island NYC is coming to Staten Island for a socially-distant outdoor BBQ in September

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A popular pork-filled festival is returning as a socially-distant barbeque on Staten Island this fall.

Pig Island NYC is headed to Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden for a day of food and beverages. The event will take place on Sept. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be rain or shine. Tickets start at $60 and all ticketholders must be 21 or older to attend.

“We’re excited to welcome Pig Island to Staten Island. This socially distant picnic will take advantage of our vast and beautiful grounds to bring fun and food to our community,” said Aileen Fuchs, President & CEO of Snug Harbor.

Guests can expect hog barbecue, brats, sausages and hotdogs, pork belly and corn pudding, dirty corn muffins with pulled pork and sweet bbq sauce, brisket sliders, plus beer from Staten Island’s Flagship Brewery along with cider and spirits. Among those who will be serving up barbeque favorites include the Bronx’s Father and Sons BBQ, Mike Petrovitch of Que Chevere in Manhattan, Trevor Kunk of The Little Beet, Matt Fisher, Pitmaster formerly with Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Cenobio Canalizo of Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, Jase Franklyn of Jase BBQ and John Fuchs and Vinny Ferrante, Red Hook Raiders, FDNY.

Pig Island will have measures in place to ensure social distancing for guests. There will be three separate areas to enjoy food and drink, allowing for greater social distancing, and there will be hand sanitizing and handwashing stations throughout the event. Guests will be required to wear masks when they are walking around and getting food, but can take off their masks when they sit down to eat with their group of friends and family members.

Food stations will be spaced out and if there are lines people will stay 6 feet apart. Ticketholders can bring their own blankets to spread out and enjoy a beautiful day outside. Guests will have wristbands that will allow them to wander Snug Harbor’s grounds and re-enter when they want to.

“I can’t wait for the 11th annual Pig Island. The original mission of this event was to be a direct farm-to-chef project and that hasn’t gone away. Now, small farmers are more important than ever and we love working with chefs and heritage pig farmers who are a part of this movement,” said Jimmy Carbone, Founder of Pig Island. “I, like many New Yorkers, have also come to really appreciate open space and nature in the city and feel lucky to have resources like Snug Harbor. We are so excited to host our Pig Island picnic at this new venue now and in the future.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit pigisland.com.