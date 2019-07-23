The Queens Night Market is setting up an outpost in the middle of Manhattan starting Monday.

For three weeks, nine of its most popular vendors will sell their dishes at Rockefeller Center from noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

The following eateries will set up on Rockefeller Center's south plaza, between 48th and 49th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues: Burmese Bites (Burmese keema palatas and ohno kaukswe); Em (Vietnamese Thịt kho and chả giò); La’Maoli (Antiguan saltfish balls and island subs); Joey Bats Café (Portuguese pastéis de nata); Brooklyn Dumpling (Polish pierogiesand kopytka); Treat Yourself Jerk Chicken; Hong Kong Street Food (soy sauce noodles); Primos Variedades (Mexican fresh-carved al pastor tacos); and Lion City Coffee (Singaporean chai tow kway and kaya toast).

John Wang, the market's founder, said that they "jumped at the opportunity" when Rockefeller Center asked if they wanted to introduce their hallmark vendors to the Rock Center community.

"It’s a chance to test out the area’s appetite for unique global offerings, and also a chance for some of our dedicated vendors to profit from all the passion and hard work they bring to the Queens Night Market," he said.

The selected vendors "are a perfect fit" for the area's "diverse and hungry" crowd, according to MichaellaSolar-March, the center's managing director of marketing and experience.

Prices will vary, but the dishes will be affordable and meal-sized, Wang said. Prices at Queens Night Market, which is on every Saturday night at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, are usually capped at $5.

Wang also announced that the Queens Night Market is working on a cookbook anthology with its immigrant food vendors and an accompanying video series that comes out in the spring of 2020. More details on that will be released in the fall.

The Queens Night Market will continue at the New York Hall of Science through Aug. 17, returning two weeks earlier than usual on Sept. 14, and finish out the season on Oct. 26.