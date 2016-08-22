Radio City Rockettes to kick off Christmas early with Sixth Avenue performance

The free performance will be held outside Radio City Music Hall at 11 a.m.

It will be Christmas in August on Tuesday as Santa Claus and the Radio City Rockettes kick off the holiday season a bit early by closing down Sixth Avenue for a lively performance, complete with Santa’s enchanted reindeer.

The show, which starts at 11 a.m. outside of Radio City Music Hall and runs for about 10 minutes, will feature the Rockettes performing “Sleigh Ride” and the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers.”

New Yorkers interested in giving Santa their Christmas list early are invited to gather across the street along Sixth Avenue for the free performance.

Tickets for the 2016 Christmas Spectacular go on sale to the general public Tuesday at 10 a.m.