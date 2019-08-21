This isn't the beach vacation you imagined.

Booking.com, a website used to reserve accommodations and travel, is renting out a massive sand castle at Coney Island Beach this weekend.

With help from Travel Channel's "Sand Masters" cast member Matt Long, the grainy "sand-sion," as the company calls it, was constructed adjacent to Luna Park with 100 tons of sand for a structure that's 20 feet long and 8 feet tall.

While it sounds like a primitive pad, it's actually outfitted with beds with linens, towels, slippers and robes, air conditioning and more, like you'd find at a glamping site. It appears that the inside of the sand castle is lined with a buffer and has wooden floors. The sand castle is big enough for two guests at a time if you dig it.

For just $29 a night (for Friday and Saturday), Booking.com will offer the stay, but also dinner for two on the boardwalk, sunrise beach yoga, and Luna Park VIP passes, which include unlimited rides and food.

If you don't mind getting sand everywhere, the sand castle can be booked starting at noon on Thursday at booking.com.