LATEST PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
Things to Do

The Secret Society of the Sisterhood is throwing a party in Green-Wood Cemetery this week

The full moon event will see women in music, literature and more perform.

Ayanna Dookie will be among women performing at

Ayanna Dookie will be among women performing at The Secret Society of the Sisterhood's first NYC event. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola

By Tolly Wright Special to amNewYork
Print

Storytelling shows are often seen as a communal experience. As someone stands in front of the crowd and spins their well-crafted yarn, the audience is let it on a stranger’s raw truth about the human condition. The Secret Society of the Sisterhood takes this experience to the next level.

The Los Angeles-based show, which makes its New York City debut on Tuesday, brings together a group of female writers, performers, activists and more to share stories, songs and artwork related around the night’s theme. This might sound like a typical show, until you learn that the audience and performers meet in a candlelit graveyard under a full moon, with the storytellers dressed in red velvet cloaks.

“It’s more of an event than a show,” Trish Nelson, the show’s creator and producer told amNewYork. “It’s visually stunning and then the sincerity of the stories is just amazing.”

Though it is only the storytellers who are wearing cloaks, the audience is fully brought into the experience. The show begins with everyone being sworn in to the “secret society.” “We do an oath and everyone grabs hands and that connects everyone from the start,” Nelson explained. The event ends with a dance party under the moon.

Despite some of the visual clues, Nelson says that it couldn’t be further from the occult. “I was originally creeped out by cemeteries, but there’s something about the history of a cemetery that brings together the most incredible night of storytelling,” Nelson said. “A cemetery is a celebration of life experiences.”

Treya Lam, a musician who will be performing an original song on Tuesday, explained that the cemetery only ties people closer together. “The show is a brilliant celebration of women coming from all backgrounds and experiences set in spaces that make us face our mortality, our greatest common denominator,” Lam said.

As a producer who has worked with Amy Schumer, “Key & Peele” and “Broad City,” Nelson is able to pull big-name talent for the event. This Tuesday’s offering at the historic Green-Wood Cemetery, includes actress and writer Amber Tamblyn, writer and activist Lorri Davis, stand-up comedian Ayanna Dookie, and best-selling author Dhonielle Clayton. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Girls Write Now, a nonprofit that provides support and mentorship opportunities for at-risk girls in New York City public high schools.

While the storytellers, artists, and musicians are all women, everyone is invited. “This is a connective experience,” Nelson said. “All the stories are extremely unique, but the themes are universal. They’re about love and loss, triumph and failure. This is really something to unite us rather than divide.”

The Secret Society of the Sisterhood, Tuesday at 7 p.m., Green-Wood Cemetery, entrance at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn, green-wood.com, $25, members $20

By Tolly Wright Special to amNewYork

Things to Do Photos & Videos

Hester Street Fair has themed weekends planned, including Local flea markets from Chelsea to DUMBO and beyond
Join hundreds of New Yorkers at this summer Bored this week? Take free classes and more
Enjoy the views at rooftop bars like Broken Celebrate (actual) spring weather at these rooftop bars
This Memorial Day weekend, you can get away 9 Memorial Day weekend trips for the car-free New Yorker
Celebrate everything Free concerts and more to do this weekend
The Eagle Bar is known for two stories LGBTQ bars and parties to hit up