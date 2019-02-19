Gracie Mansion and first lady Chirlane McCray are giving away tickets to their landmark exhibition "She Persists: A Century of Women Artists in New York."

While the mansion offers free tours of the new collection every Monday, tickets won in the giveaway will give access to it on Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To enter, register at shepersistsopenhouse.splashthat.com. Guests can reserve as many as four tickets for self-guided tours that begin every 15 minutes and reservations are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. The giveaway will be determined by ZIP code.

The exhibit opened on Feb. 4 with 60 works by more than 40 artists, such as Diane Arbus, Cecily Brown, Guerilla Girls, Lee Krasner, Cindy Sherman and Faith Ringgold — all of whom had formative experiences in New York City.

The 60 pieces of artwork, including paintings, sculpture, film, photography, craft and design, are divided into four themes: "contending with history," "body as a battleground," "picturing people" and "expanding abstraction," with the intention of looking forward while honoring the 19th Amendment. That amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919.

Gracie Mansion is located at East 88th Street and East End Avenue. To schedule a free Monday tour, check out nyc.gov.