Slime junkies can witness history next month as one 12-year-old girl tries to set the world record for the largest piece of gooey goodness.

Madison Greenspan (Maddie Rae), who runs her own slime glue business out of her Connecticut home and creates sparkly and mushy slime on her Youtube channel, Maddie Rae’s Slime Glue, is taking her talent offline on Nov. 4 in hopes of creating more than 6 tons of slime.

To grab the Guinness World Records title, the slime must weigh more than 11,024 pounds -- a weight set by Guinness. There’s currently no record holder for largest slime, according to its online archives.

The organization’s records management team looked into if anything similar has ever been created and set the weight based on those records, according to a spokeswoman.

Starting at 11 a.m. during the Play Fair at the Javits Center, Maddie will create a “pizzazz-y” purple slime with pigment powder, glitter, glue and liquid startch.

Roughly 80 friends and fellow Youtubers, including ScentedSlimeByAmy, SlimeyCereal, TheBombSlime and RainbowPlaymaker, will work with her, pouring and passing glue, to fill a 25-foot-by-16-foot vessel, organizers said.

An official Guinness World Records adjudicator will be there to verify the attempt.

Afterward, Maddie and her slime cohorts will give away 3,000 containers of the goop as souvenirs. An additional 2,000 of them will be sold online with all proceeds going to Hand in Hand, a hurricane relief charity, organizers say.

Slime making has become a major fad in the past year or so, especially for pre-teens who are now filming their attempts for Youtube stardom. When the glue is mixed with starch, it creates a stretchy substance that can be personalized with glitter, fluff, foam and more.

Maddie has created a full menu of recipes for the following slimes: scented and smelly, glow-in-the-dark, ice cream swirl, floam, magnetic, bouncy, galaxy, color-changing, shark tank and bubble gum.

To prepare for the event, she created a 300-pound slime in a kiddie pool this month and held a logistical meeting with friends and family to prepare, according to videos on her Youtube channel.

She plans to livestream the big event on her page for those who can’t make it.