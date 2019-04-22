Looking for something to do on May 4, you are. Luckily, we are here to save your skins as you search for the perfect way to celebrate Star Wars Day. While there is plenty of time until the next movie comes out, these celebrations will make you feel like you can get to The Rise of Skywalker in 12 parsecs.

Watch out for the attack of the holiday special

The Star Wars trilogies have made a lasting impact on generations of people. But through all the gut-wrenching scenes and less than favorable outcomes in some of the movies, nothing was ever as torturous as the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, courtesy of CBS. There may be a bright side to the not-so-special spinoff of the series — a group of comedians trashing it scene by scene. The screening is $10 (and riffing is free) and will be held at 11:30 p.m. May 3 at Q.E.D. in Astoria.

Feel the revenge of the movie trivia

It’s time to start re-watching every Star Wars episode. Slattery’s Midtown Pub will host a Star Wars Day trivia competition on May 4 at 8 p.m. The game will feature five rounds of questions about episodes one through eight. The bar recommends participants dress to the occasion and that all teams sign up as soon as possible. It’s free to register.

Party like you have a new hope

Nobody will have to force you to go to this Star Wars Day event. Coney Island Brewery will host a Star Wars extravaganza where everyone is invited to wear their best Star Wars costumes — and if you do, you will earn $1 off pints all night. The party will start at 1 p.m. and may even feature some limited-edition Coney Island brews.

Watch the empire [drink] back

Star Wars may be one of the best films ever made, but The Drunk Texts spoof of the trilogies may be some of the best drunken acting ever performed. On May 3 at 10 p.m. the theater group will perform Ian Doescher’s The Empire Striketh Back, a Shakespeare version of the 1980 film "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." The performance includes drinking games, unexpected shots of alcohol and of course, audience participation. Tickets are $12 and include a complimentary beer, wine or cocktail.

Be amazed by the return of the stripping Jedis

Not every aspect of Star Wars is PG. The Empire Strips Back — a burlesque style Star Wars show, is back in New York City. The show promises sexy storm troopers, a seductive Boba Fett, and tantalizing Twi’leks. The show is making its second round throughout the U.S. but will be at New York’s PlayStation theater on May 4 at 10 p.m. Tickets are between $45 and $85 and meet and greet packages are available.

Let your mental force awaken with a scavenger hunt

The best way to truly channel your inner Star Wars spirit is to go on a galactic-level adventure. The Amazing Star Wars Scavenger Hunt is a three-hour tour of New York City — with lots of physical and mental challenges as your guide. The hunt will begin at Slattery’s Midtown Pub on May 4 at 2 p.m. and organizers recommend wearing comfortable shoes, bringing a MetroCard and having at least one smartphone per team. The winning team will receive $100 cash.

Consider seeing one rogue Star Wars musical

Star Wars has some of the best film scores of all times, and NEWSical The Musical producer Tom D’Angora decided to turn them into an off-Broadway musical. The show, called "A Musical About Star Wars — or Why Star Wars is the Greatest Thing in the Galaxy, Much Much Better than Star Trek," revolves around two Blockbuster Video clerks in Staten Island who bond over the Star Wars saga. The musical is about the clerks, well, creating a musical.

Don’t be the last Jedi at the bar crawl

If blue milk just is not cutting your drinking needs, this bar crawl may help a bit. On May 4 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., you and a group of friends can dress up as your favorite Star Wars characters and head out to some of the best bars in town. The crawl starts at The Bowery Electric and the final list of participating bars and their drink specials will be released to participants May 2. The bar crawl guarantees no cover into participating bars and crawl-specific drink specials.