Coney Island will get a taste of the Upside Down as part of a "Stranger Things" takeover by Netflix.

From July 4 to 7, Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and its rides, like the famous Ferris wheel, the Thunderbolt, the Tilt-a-Whirl, its bumper cars and carousel will be "Stranger-fied" with "elements from the show," according to a news release.

Hawkers behind Scoops Ahoy pushcarts (sadly, sans Steve Harrington) will also be selling ice cream around the park, too, and a special Hawkins Fourth of July Spectacular Fireworks Show is slated for 9:30 p.m. July 6.

The takeover is a prelude to the release of "Stranger Things 3" on Netflix on July 4, which picks up in the summer of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, where Eleven and her friends are trying to live normal lives as evil lurks in the shadows.

This weekend, there will be a takeover at Santa Monica Pier in California as well, featuring a performance from Hawkins High School cheerleaders, '80s cover bands and more.