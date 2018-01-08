Super Bowl Sunday is a holiday as far as New York City is concerned.

The game is the reason for the festivities, but it's also about cheering on your team with your friends, checking out the star-studded half-time show and having a reason to celebrate in the middle of winter.

But if hosting a party seems a daunting task this year, don't fear: bars are filled to the brim with food and drink specials. Win or lose, you can still have fun and let someone else worry about filling your friends' glasses.

While teams are still vying for a spot for this year's Super Bowl on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, it's the perfect time to lock down your plans for where to watch Kelly Clarkson sing the National Anthem and Justin Timberlake bring sexy back.

Check out these spots for the city's coolest viewing parties.

Humboldt & Jackson

Challenge yourself at this Super Bowl wing eating contest -- held during the halftime show -- or just watch the game on the bar's 120-inch TV. Admission includes all-you-can-eat wings and guarantees a seat. ($20, 5 p.m., 434 Humboldt St., Williamsburg, eventbrite.com) (Credit: iStock)

House of Yes

An "immersive Super Bowl experience" will give the NFL's halftime a run for its money -- performers will impersonate Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga, and others will dress up like cheerleaders and mascots in an improvised show. For those who want the full Super Bowl party experience, there will also be beer buckets, drink specials and a football snack buffet with hot wings, pizza, and fried stuff. ($20, 6 to 11 p.m., 2 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Hofbräu Bierhaus NYC

For some, the Super Bowl is synonymous with one thing: beer. Hofbräu Bierhaus recognizes this and offers it in a giant 2-liter boot. Not only that, the venue will also offer half-off appetizers, including spicy or Jager BBQ wings. (712 Third Ave., Manhattan, 6 to 11 p.m., bierhausnyc.com) (Credit: Hofbräu Bierhaus NYC)

The Standard Biergarten Tailgate

Take in Super Bowl LII at the Meatpacking District's beer hall The Standard Biergarten, where two 90-inch televisions show the game. Enjoy a bucket of beer and a variety of game day-themed snacks. (848 Washington St., Manhattan, noon to 1 a.m., standardhotels.com) (Credit: The Standard Biergarten)