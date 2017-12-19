Ornate dresses, exquisitely designed suits and elegant hats from the forthcoming, grisly TV series “The Alienist” are on display at the Shops at Columbus Circle through Jan. 5.

The exhibit, based on the show set in the dirty New York City streets of the late 1800s, features period clothing worn by the TNT series’ stars — Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning — including three everyday dresses with puffed sleeves and a handful of period hats worn by Fanning, in addition to four stately suits and more casual pinstriped options worn by Evans and Bruhl.

There will also be some stills of the show and sketches by costume designer Michael Kaplan, including one of an emerald green opera gown worn by Fanning. All of the looks are by Kaplan, whose resume includes the new “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, the original “Blade Runner,” “Fight Club” and “Flashdance.”

The display encapsulates the opulent Gilded Age, the network notes, and also serves as a nice teaser ahead of the show, premiering Jan. 22.

The first 6,000 people who visit the installation will also get a free copy of “The Alienist” by Caleb Carr. The book made the best-sellers lists of Publishers Weekly and The New York Times when it came out in March 1994.

“The Alienist” places Police Commissioner Theodore Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty), criminal psychologist (or “alienist”) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Bruhl), newspaperman John Moore (Evans) and police secretary Sara Howard (Fanning) together to hunt down a serial killer responsible for the gruesome murders of boy prostitutes. The series is set in the time when psychology and forensic investigation techniques were just emerging, so their methods aren’t fully accepted.

The bulk of the free exhibit is near the 58th Street entrance, though you’ll also find costumes near the main Shops entryway, at 10 Columbus Circle.