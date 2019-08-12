Yes, the couch can be a wonderful respite from a busy workweek, but this is New York City.

Don't miss out on all the city that never sleeps offers during the week.

From comedy shows to live music, food events to pop-ups and more, there is so much to catch after your shift ends.

Here are our best bets for this week:

Ed Sullivan on Acid (Monday)

Comic veterans like Irene Bremis, Kendall Payne, Glo Shantae Butler, Alex Grubard, Paul Spratt and YouJean Chang will perform during this fun, free show at Freddy's Bar. There will be free candy for all. $1 for every person who attends will be donated to charity. (Free; 9 to 10:30 p.m.; 627 Fifth Ave., Brooklyn; eventbrite.com)

Rockets of Awesome pop-up store (through October)

Whether you're heading back to college or your kids are going back to school, this immersive pop-up store is a fun way to prepare for the new school year. Spread across 2,500 square feet, the store has limited-edition backpacks, gender-neutral neon sweatshirts you can personalize, over-the-top treats, a GIF swing photo booth, a marshmallow pool, mini-manicures, a braid bar and more. The store is open daily: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. (Free entry; 133 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; try.rocketsofawesome.com/popup)

Nike x Foot Locker activations (Aug. 12-17)

To celebrate the opening of Foot Locker's Community Power Store in Washington Heights (605 W. 181st St.), there will be a week of free activities including the following:

Monday, 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Discover Your Air Art Academy — Air Max Art workshop

Wednesday, 7 to 10 p.m.: Home Grown Celebration launching three local brands that will be sold in the new community store: Perico Limited, Lyfestyle NYC and Triangula Swag

Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.: HER Kicks — Female led sneak(Her) head panel

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Run Club — Group run for NikePlus and Foot Locker VIP members.

Coffee Central (Tuesday)

Grab $1 coffee from 12 Grand Central Station coffee merchants including Starbucks, Joe Coffee, Irving Farm and Café Grumpy on Tuesday only. There will also be a $5 flight of espresso-sized coffee samples from each merchant if you want to try more than one. Proceeds go toward Action Against Hunger. Any purchase earns you a free, reusable Grand Central travel mug, too. If you use it at participating shops, you can get a discount on your coffee through Sept. 29. There will also be music, coffee demos and a latte art competition you can watch. (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal; grandcentralterminal.com)

Meet George Takei (Tuesday)

Author/activist/actor George Takei will make an appearance at the Union Square Barnes & Noble for the release of his book, "They Called Us Enemy," in which he retells his childhood in American concentration camps during World War II. ($17.41; 7 p.m.; 33 E. 17th St., Manhattan; eventbrite.com)

Sunset Salsa (Tuesday)

Learn how to salsa and dance with Talia Castro-Pozo at Hudson River Park. Lessons begin at 6:30 p.m. (Free; 7:30 to 9 p.m.; Pier 45, Manhattan; eventbrite.com)

DUMBO's Live at the Archway (Thursday)

Sit out for a free concert and interactive arts every Thursday beneath the Manhattan Bridge Archway. This month, swing by for a performance by Alsarah & the Nubatones (Aug. 15), Say She She (Aug. 22), and The Good Folks and Motteo (Aug. 29). Events are free and begin at 5:30 p.m. with headlining acts taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.

Political Circus (Thursday)

Head to Caveat for a night of political science with comedian and circus performer Dr. Andrea Jones-Rooy, who will talk about what's going on in the political scene, the scientific research behind hot topics and what the U.S. can learn from other political systems. Plus, see Jones-Rooy do some circus acts. ($12-$15; 7 p.m.; 21A Clinton St., Manhattan; caveat.nyc)

Mrs. Maisel exhibit (Wednesday through Sunday)

The Paley Center for Media's free "Making Maisel Marvelous" is putting Maisel wannabes in recreations of the hair salon from the Catskills; the booth from the Stage Deli; the B. Altman switchboard; Rose’s Paris apartment; and the TV set from the Arthritis Telethon where visitors can perform their own version of stand-up comedy. Gorgeous costumes like Midge's iconic black cocktail dress and coats are showcased, as well. (Free; from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays; 25 W. 52nd St.; paley.me/mrsmaisel)

These outdoor movies

Head to these outdoor movies for a fun night out in the city — all of which typically begin at dusk.

Monday: "Jurassic Park" at Bryant Park; "The Last Song" at Rooftop at Pier 17

Tuesday: "Coming to America" at Byrant Park; "The Dark Crystal" at Red Hook's Valentino Pier

Wednesday: "Casino Royale" at Parklife (636 Degraw St., Brooklyn); "La Cienaga" at Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City; "The Last Dragon — Can I Kick It?" Produced by Shaolin Jazz at Hudson River Park's Pier 63; "Life of Pi" at Pier 1 in Riverside Park

Thursday: "When Harry Met Sally" at SIXTY Hotel in the Lower East Side (190 Allen St.); "Trading Places" at Rooftop Reds (299 Sands St., Brooklyn); "An American Tail" at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Friday: "Premature" at New Design High School; "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" at Hudson River Park's Pier 46; "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" at the Intrepid Museum; Coco" at Noonan Playground in Sunnyside