Leading up to Sunday's Oscars broadcast, Westfield World Trade Center and the team behind the Tribeca Film Festival are rolling out the red carpet for the Tribeca Drive-In: Dinner and a Movie film screening series.

Every night, from Thursday to Sunday, the Oculus will turn into a giant theater, where guests can watch past Oscar-nominated and -winning films for free:

Thursday (7 p.m.): " As Good as It Gets" (1997) — When a gay artist is assaulted and hospitalized, his cranky neighbor must care for his dog, triggering a change in formerly selfish attitude. Directed by James L. Brooks, starring Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Skeet Ulrich. Two Oscar wins and five Oscar nominations.

As Good as It Gets" (1997) — When a gay artist is assaulted and hospitalized, his cranky neighbor must care for his dog, triggering a change in formerly selfish attitude. Directed by James L. Brooks, starring Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Skeet Ulrich. Two Oscar wins and five Oscar nominations. Friday (7 p.m.): "Field of Dreams" (1989) — A farmer builds a ballpark in his cornfield, where long-dead Major Leaguers gather to play. Directed by Phil Alden Robinson. Three Oscar nominations for best picture, best screenplay, and best original score.

"Field of Dreams" (1989) — A farmer builds a ballpark in his cornfield, where long-dead Major Leaguers gather to play. Directed by Phil Alden Robinson. Three Oscar nominations for best picture, best screenplay, and best original score. Saturday (noon): "Hugo" (2011) — A young orphan lives in a train station in 1930s Paris and tries to repair a mechanical man built by his father. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Five Oscar Wins and six Oscar nominations.

"Hugo" (2011) — A young orphan lives in a train station in 1930s Paris and tries to repair a mechanical man built by his father. Directed by Martin Scorsese. Five Oscar Wins and six Oscar nominations. Saturday (7 p.m.): " E.T." (1982) — A lonely boy befriends a homesick alien stranded on Earth and attempts to help him find a way home. Directed by Steven Spielberg. Four Oscar wins and five Oscar nominations.

E.T." (1982) — A lonely boy befriends a homesick alien stranded on Earth and attempts to help him find a way home. Directed by Steven Spielberg. Four Oscar wins and five Oscar nominations. Sunday (noon): "Finding Neverland" (2004) — A biography of playwright J.M. Barrie focusing on his relationship with a young widow and her sons, and the role it played in inspiring the children's classic Peter Pan. One Oscar win and six Oscar nominations.

Those who come early can enjoy live music by Broadcast Music Inc., take Hollywood-inspired photos, peruse fashion merch curated by personal shopper Samantha Brown and dine at an Oculus restaurant.

“As film fans, awards season is the most wonderful time of year in Tribeca, so we are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Westfield World Trade Center for a very special Oscar edition of our fan favorite Drive-In series,” said Cara Cusumano, Tribeca’s director of programming.

Screenings are free but tickets may be reserved in advance through westfield.com and eventbrite.com. Seating is on a first come, first served basis.