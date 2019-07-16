New Yorkers craving a slower pace can find it this Saturday – aboard a 1917 BMT Standard Train.

The vintage train will depart the 96th Street-Second Avenue station at 10 a.m. and pull into the Stillwell Avenue stop in Coney Island in two hours time, according to the New York Transit Museum.

Passengers disembarking the museum’s so-called Nostalgia Ride, which will run on the Q line without stops to Coney Island, will be free to explore the iconic Brooklyn destination themselves.

Vintage trains courtesy of the New York Transit Museum have been making their way through subway tunnels since the museum opened in 1976, said spokeswoman Chelsea Newburg. Coney Island has been a destination in the past, as have other New York City sites, including Rockaway Beach and Van Cortlandt Park.

More than 1,000 riders embarked on last year's Nostalgia Rides, Newburg said.

Over 450 seats will be available on Saturday's train. The rain-or-shine ride will be comprised of three BMT Standard cars that operated between 1932 and 1977, and four IND R1/9 cars that ran from 1915 and 1969.

Previous Nostalgia Ride trains have been plastered with old posters touting familiar products, like Campbell’s Soup and Heinz Vinegars.

Passengers arriving on the Nostalgia Ride can return to Manhattan on the vintage train at 4 p.m. or spend more time in Coney Island and return on a regular subway. The train will be operating on the F and A lines on its way back, on a select-stop route.

Adults without New York Transit Museum memberships will be charged $50 for tickets, and non-member children will be charged $25. Adult members can expect to pay $35 while children will be charged $20.

Online ticket sales close on Friday at 4 p.m. No tickets will be available on the train platform.