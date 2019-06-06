Your time off is precious.

stream it. After a year of film-to-stage productions cluttering our Broadway offerings, fan favorites are going head-to-head at the Tony Awards. Several shows (backed by film or celebrity inspiration) are projected to lead the pack on Sunday night. Well, according to our critic's predictions, at least. We're keeping an eye on "The Cher Show" – which follows the pop icon's journey to stardom and some outrageous Bob Mackie designs – and the stage adaptation of "Tootsie." "It is important to always remember, when adapting a film into a musical, that the reason anyone wants to re-imagine or reinvent a famous movie is because it has become part of the fiber of American life," designer William Ivey Long says. His Tony nominations are for his work on both "Tootsie" and "Beetlejuice." Watch along to find out how these productions and more fare when the 73rd annual ceremony airs live from Radio City Music Hall at 8 p.m. on CBS; stream the ceremony at CBS.com/live. And plenty of bars and restaurants around the city are hosting viewing parties to celebrate the year's best in theater.

eat it. When you were 15, what did you want to be? A veterinarian, a doctor, or something maybe a bit left of practical – president, rock star, mattress tester? At that age, Danielle Raleigh was drizzling caramel and spooning hot fudge at Egger’s. Now, at 29, she owns the Staten Island ice cream parlor, a fixture dating to 1932. “I loved it. I knew it was an iconic thing on Staten Island,” Raleigh says. “I grew up going there … and I just didn’t want it to close.” Egger’s, in fact, has expanded twice under Raleigh's reign, most recently with the Stapleton outpost that opened in May. It joined the original, in West Brighton, and year-old location in Historic Richmond Town. The newest, Raleigh notes, is more convenient for folks coming from other boroughs. It also, importantly, serves ice cream made from those same 1930s recipes. The big news for June is the annual return of a crowd favorite: peach. And while you contemplate the place of peach ice cream in your world, here’s something we like to dust off this time of year: our guide to the many NYC ice cream shops that are worth the trip.

drink it. Rosé is (still) having a moment. Something about it just screams summer — maybe its pretty pink hue or the light, floral notes found in its bouquet. With sales skyrocketing, and thousands of people drinking it for the 'Gram, it's only fitting that there's a National Rosé Day to celebrate the millennial pink wine. To mark the occasion this Saturday, grab some friends and head out to some of our favorite city bars. If variety is what you crave, head to La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels in NoLIta. Its 20-page, 600-bottle wine menu includes more than 30 different rosés available by the bottle. Or spend the evening at Ai Fiori at the Langham Hotel in midtown, which boasts a 125-page wine list with more than 50 rosés in keeping with its mission to "represent a number of different grape varietals and style of Rosato (Italian for “rosé”) from all over the peninsula.” If you're looking for something more casual and affordable, Jadis on the Lower East Side may be the spot for you. The cozy wine bar has what may be the cheapest wine in the city during its Happy Hour, when the bar's six rosés are just $8 per glass. If you want to fully embrace a summer vibe, try Serra by Birreria at Eataly's enclosed 14th floor rooftop. The restaurant, which offers six rosés by the glass and eight by the bottle, recreates the Italian countryside, with every inch of the space covered in bright flowers and greenery. Cheers!

explore it. Feeling lost in the concrete jungle? Find yourself, after an eight-minute ferry trip to Governors Island. Open seasonally (as in, now) the 172-acre island in New York Harbor has the wide-open green space that every human needs to relax and regroup. Navigating it isn't hard, but if you don't know all your options, you can miss out on its best offerings. That's why we put together a guide on how to spend a full day there. After you step off the ferry, you can either ease into the mini-vacation (nap in a hammock, explore the area's military history) or jump right in (rent a bike, go kayaking). At some point, head to Outlook Hill, with its 360-degree views, then, of course, grab a slide down. (All ages welcomed.) The best part of all? The price of escape is just a $3 ferry ticket.