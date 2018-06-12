It may not be possible to time travel, but one exhibit is aiming to bring Jewish history to life with rare relics from as far back as 4,000 years ago.

The traveling exhibit called "Witness to History" is currently at the Chabad of Midtown with coins minted in ancient Israel after the Jewish people were liberated from Roman oppression, coins printed by the Lodz Ghetto Jewish Council after the Nazis confiscated their money, ancient texts and more.

The artifacts are not only there for viewing, but they tell old stories, including that of a 9-year-old who worked as a typesetter. Her notes can be found in the back of a 1699-printed Talmud and offers insight into the past.

Another story introduces the public to three brothers who were accused of blasphemy for being Jewish by a priest in 1492. They were burned at the stake and were written about in the Nuremberg Chronicle, one of the earliest illustrated history books printed in Germany, according to the Chabad.

The Chabad's director, Rabbi Josh Metzger, said the chabad is following the lead of the New York Public Library in offering the exhibit to the public.

"This exhibit showcases the rich history and heritage of our people through all ages," he said. "We are honored to host this world class collection of artifacts at our Fifth Avenue Chabad center."

The display is up at the Chabad (509 Fifth Ave.) through Wednesday, from 9 to 11 a.m.