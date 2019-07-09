Yayoi Kusama, the artist behind the famed infinity mirror rooms, will take over the New York Botanical Garden in 2020 with whimsical new works.

The "unprecedented landmark" presentation will remain at the garden from May to November next year so that visitors can experience her major new works and her iconic mirrored environments, larger-than-life polka-dotted flowers and pumpkins, paintings and her first-ever participatory greenhouse installation across the seasons, according to the Garden.

A selection of her works will be mounted outdoors, and inside the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, a special horticultural showcase will feature her large-scale paintings. Over at the Luesther T. Mertz Library building, there will be several immersive experiences as well as her earlier, intimate work, including botanical sketches, works on paper, nature-inspired collages, soft sculpture and more.

"We are thrilled to present this unprecedented installation of Yayoi Kusama’s work, including new sculptures made especially for our site," said Dr. Carrie Rebora Barratt, the CEO and president of the New York Botanical Garden. "In a lifetime of finding inspiration in nature and pushing against boundaries and biases, she developed a unique lexicon for artistic expression. While these works appear as mostly abstract forms to viewers, they are manifestations of how she sees the universe, specifically the natural world. We are grateful to her for sharing her vision and helping us realize this once-in-a-lifetime display at the Garden for our visitors."

Also, David Zwirner Gallery, which hosted Kusama's infinity mirror room exhibit in 2017, will bring her work back in November 2019.