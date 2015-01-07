NYC bus crash: 25 people injured in East Flatbush, 3 critically

A car crash involving an MTA bus injured 25 people, three critically, in East Flatbush Wednesday, according to officials.

The crash occured shortly before 4 p.m. when a Nissan Altima coming out of a parking lot hit a BMW heading south on Utica Avenue, causing the car to hit a B46 in the northbound lane near Avenue D, according to police and fire officials.

The four men in the BMW were in critical condition while the woman driving the Altima was in stable condition. The bus was carrying 16 passengers who were treated by EMS on scene, according to the NYPD. The driver was taken to Downstate Medical Center in stable condition.