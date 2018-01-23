Evening and late-night subway riders looking to get between Manhattan and Brooklyn along the A, C and E lines should plan an alternate route this week.

Service between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Jay Street-MetroTech will be suspended each night from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for improvements under the Fastrack program, according to the MTA. The overnight shutdown began on Monday and will last through Friday morning.

The agency said it needs to suspend service along the routes in order to execute critical maintenance, cleaning and repair work as part of its Subway Action Plan.

The multi-pronged plan to improve subway service was introduced by MTA Chairman Joe Lhota in July in response to growing delays and service changes that led Gov. Andrew Cuomo to declare a state of emergency for the state-run agency. The plan, which includes short-term and long-term agendas, aims to stabilize and improve the subway system’s crumbling infrastructure while setting the stage for modernization.

This is the second week of overnight repairs on the A, C and E lines. The same sections of track also were suspended from Jan. 15 to 19.

Lhota said the MTA chose to complete the work overnight in order to minimize the impact on riders and maximize worker efficiency with repairs.

“We are on an urgent path to stabilizing and modernizing the subway system, and intensive overnight work will help us get there,” he said in a news release.

The MTA suggested the following transit alternatives during the shutdown: