A train fatally hits teen at 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal, NYPD says

A 16-year-old boy was fatally struck by a southbound A train at 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal Tuesday morning, police said.

The teen, who has not been identified, had jumped onto the tracks and was hit around 8 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the incident, A trains were running local between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and Canal Street in both directions and southbound A, C and E trains were bypassing 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal, the MTA said.

Regular service resumed with delays around 9:30 a.m., the MTA said.