Authority to bring PATH to Newark Airport

The Port Authority plans to extend the PATH train to Newark Liberty International Airport and pump $8 billion into its …

The Port Authority plans to extend the PATH train to Newark Liberty International Airport and pump $8 billion into its airports.

The 10-year $27.6 billion capital plan unveiled Tuesday includes $1.5 billion to extend the PATH train at Newark Penn Station three miles to the airport.

There, passengers can take the AirTrain to the terminals.

The Port Authority’s $8 billion budget for aviation includes $3.3 billion to replace LaGuardia Airport’s central terminal building and $4.7 billion for 188 core capital projects.