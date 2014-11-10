F train brawl breaks out over fashion; four people arrested

A battle of wits over fashion went too far on an F train early Saturday morning, sparking a subway brawl that got four people arrested, according to the NYPD.

The video — “Man smacks the soul out of girl on the NY Subway,” uploaded Saturday — begins with a woman, riding the train with her friends, berating a man for wearing an “bum-ass 8-ball jacket that came out in the 1990s” and a fur hat.

Insults are lobbed back and forth in front of train passengers until she smacks him in the back of his head with a pair of shoes. That’s when the man smacks her hard and loudly across the face.

NYPD said the woman who was slapped is 21-year-old Danay Howard. She was charged with felony assault for striking him with a pair of stilletto boots.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Czb4rImsph0

Another man — it is unclear if he was with the group of women — jumps into the fray and the fists start flying between the two men as the F train heads toward the West 4th Street station.

The man in the 8-ball jacket who slapped the woman was identified as Jorge Peña, 25 of Washington Heights, according to the NYPD.

The others arrested are Kevin Gil, 21, of the Bronx and Shanique Campbell, 20, of Washington Heights. All were charged with assault and disorderly conduct.