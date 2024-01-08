Brooklyn hit-and-run crash leaves man dead, suspect arrested: cops

Firefighters and EMS respond to a fatal car crash in Bushwick early in the morning of Jan. 8, 2024.

A five-car crash in Brooklyn early on Monday morning left a man dead and another arrested — and police are looking for people in another vehicle who fled the scene, authorities reported.

Police say a Kia SUV with two occupants was driving south along Irving Avenue in Bushwick at about 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 8 when the driver collided with a Toyota hatchback with four occupants at the intersection with Stockholm Street. The crash caused the Toyota to careen into three parked, unoccupied vehicles.

A rear passenger in the Toyota was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. Two other passengers were also taken to Elmhurst in stable condition.

The 26-year-old driver of the Toyota, Jorge Sanchez de Lozada Haiek of Bushwick, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving without a license. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The Kia driver and passenger stopped their car on Irving Avenue and fled on foot. They have not been caught.

The pile-up took place just one block away from the site of another fatal collision: in December 2020, a 77-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street at Irving and DeKalb avenues.

No one died in traffic collisions in 2023 in the 83rd precinct, which covers Bushwick, though one person did in 2022, according to NYPD data.