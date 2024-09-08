Day of action: Congestion pricing supporters in Manhattan demand Hochul unpause toll plan, support mass transit

A coalition of transit advocacy groups rallied on the Lower East Side on Sept. 8, 2024 calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to reinstate congestion pricing.

A coalition of transit advocacy groups embarked on a citywide subway accessibility day of action, dubbed “One Day, Five Boroughs, 23 Stations,” on Sunday to talk to subway riders about the impact Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to indefinitely pause congestion pricing has on accessibility upgrades.

Because the governor stopped the Manhattan toll plan at the last minute on June 5, the MTA is facing a $15 billion shortfall for its 2020-2024 capital plan, which included the installation of elevators at 23 subway stations, among other improvements.

At a Sept. 8 press conference outside the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station on the Lower East Side — one of the stations earmarked for improvements that were impacted by the congestion pricing pause — elected officials and pro-congestion organizations — including the Riders Alliance, which spearheaded the action — demanded the governor immediately reinstate the controversial congestion pricing plan.

City Comptroller Brad Lander pointed out that Hochul derailed decades of “fierce” advocacy for accessible subway stations without any legislative authority.

“That was a dagger right at the heart of accessibility is that just a couple of weeks later, the MTA said, ‘Well, without that money, we’re gonna cancel 23 elevator projects,’ said Lander, who described the governor’s move as “shameful.”

Hochul is facing two lawsuits over her decision to shelve congestion pricing. One is led by the City Club of New York, arguing that the governor has no authority to overrule the 2019 MTA Reform and Traffic Mobility Act, passed by both houses of the State Legislature and signed into law by then-governor Andrew Cuomo. The second lawsuit, led by Earthjustice and Riders Alliance, says the governor is violating New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Lander was “pleased” to announce that the first hearing for both lawsuits was scheduled for Sept. 27.

“We’ll be out there as well,” Lander promised.

Out of 472 subway stations, only 27% are accessible under the Americans of Disability Act. In 2022, the MTA settled a class action lawsuit, agreeing to install elevators at more than 300 inaccessible subway stations by 2055. Lander said that disability justice was a fundamental part of the campaign for congestion pricing.

“We’re not going to stop until we have the resources necessary to make our transit system truly work for all New Yorkers,” Lander promised.

Brooklyn Assembly Member Emily Gallagher said it was unacceptable that Hochul disregarded the law.

“The role of the executive does not get to say who in New York matters,” Gallagher said. “We all matter, and we all need elevators, and we all need congestion pricing, and it is time that we end the practice of letting luxury and convenience for some dismantle justice for all.”

Activists echoed Lander’s and Gallagher’s sentiments, arguing that congestion pricing was the answer to fund subway accessibility benefiting not only disabled New Yorkers but parents with strollers, pregnant women, seniors, and shoppers alike.

Danna Dennis, the senior organizer of Riders Alliance, demanded the governor revive congestion pricing immediately.

“Turn it on right now. We need it today,” Dennis said. “I needed it as I was hugging and puffing up [the Delancey Street station] stairs just now to get here.”

Mike Schweinsburg, president of the 504 Democratic Club, was “deeply distressed” by the governor’s unexplainable move to shelf congestion pricing.

“On the Lower East Side, in this area, we have a 44% higher percentage of seniors with disabilities than anywhere else in New York City, and this is where they want to strip accessibility from; it ain’t gonna happen,” Schweinsburg promised.

Other activists like Jennifer van Dyck with the Elevator Action Group emphasized the environmental impact delaying congestion pricing had on New Yorkers.

“We did environmental impact studies and every other kind of study, and our legislature did their homework, and they signed it into law. It is time to unpause the pause,” van Dyck said. “Governor Hochul, New Yorkers deserve better, clean air, less congested streets, and a fully accessible public transit system.”

Elizabeth Valdez said it was frustrating to manage the subway system in a wheelchair and urged Governor Hochul to reinstate congestion pricing.

“We need this for people with disabilities,” Valdez told amNewYork Metro. “And not only people with disabilities. You have seniors and people who have strollers that ride the train. New York City relies on public transportation, and why shouldn’t it be convenient for everyone?”

A spokesperson for Hochul issued the following statement: “Governor Hochul has stated repeatedly that she is committed to funding the MTA Capital Plan and is working with partners in government on funding mechanisms while congestion pricing is paused.”

Updated at 5:18 p.m. with Hochul’s statement.