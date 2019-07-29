LATEST PAPER
18th NYC cyclist is dead, after Sunset Park, Brooklyn, fatality

A police officer removes the bicycle ridden by a cyclist who was struck and killed on Third Avenue in Sunset Park on Monday. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone
Another cyclist was killed on Monday morning while riding along a busy Brooklyn avenue.

The male cyclist, 30, was heading north on Third Avenue in Sunset Park, when he was struck and killed by the driver of a commercial tractor trailer heading in the same direction around 9 a.m., according to the police department.

The cyclist was attempting to maneuver around an open door of a parked car near the intersection of 36th Street when he was hit.

The victim was taken to NYU Lutheran Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding the cyclist’s identification until his family is notified.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and a police investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.

Monday’s death marked the 18th cyclist fatality in a tragic year for city biking. The city is on pace to more than double the 10 cycling deaths that occurred in all of 2018 — and cycling injuries are also on pace to rise.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the state of cycling in the city was an “emergency” and a “crisis.” Last week, he announced a new $58.4 million, five-year plan to install 150 miles of protected bike lanes and implement other bike-friendly infrastructure and policies.

"We can never look at such a moment like this and think we can do things the same way," de Blasio said at the time.

Some advocates and many cyclists have criticized the mayor’s plan as still too timid and believe his efforts to protect bikers while abating growing auto use in New York City lack urgency. 

Monday's cycling death was the second to occur on Third Avenue this year. The first took place under similar circumstances; Hugo Alexander Sinto Garcia, a delivery cyclist, was struck and killed on Third Avenue this January after getting doored by a parked car not even 10 blocks away from Monday's crash. The majority of 2019's cycling fatalities have occurred in Brooklyn.

Third Avenue is not fit for safe cycling, according to advocates. Transportation Alternatives Deputy Director Ellen McDermott said the avenue is "incompatible" with the mayor's Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic deaths.

"Third Avenue, which has eight lanes for cars and zero for bikes, is a product of a bygone era when transportation decisions were made with the sole intention of moving as many vehicles as possible through our neighborhoods," McDermott said in a statement, adding, "without regard to the people living and working in those neighborhoods."

