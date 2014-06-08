F line service advisory: no late-night trains

F trains are rerouted over the A line between West 4th Street and Jay Street-MetroTech.

Overnight service on the F train this week will be disrupted in Manhattan and Brooklyn as part of the MTA’s Fast Track repair program.

Each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday morning, F trains are rerouted over the A line between the West 4th Street and Jay Street-MetroTech stations. There will be no F trains stopping at the Broadway-Lafayette Street, Second Avenue, Delancey Street, East Broadway and York Street stations.

In Manhattan, there will be shuttle buses running between Broadway-Lafayette Street and East Broadway and in Brooklyn between York Street and Jay Street-MetroTech. The D and J trains provide alternative service.