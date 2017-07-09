Fastrack repairs hit A, B, C and D subway lines this week

Subway riders in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn will have to navigate around repair work every night this week. A, C, B and D subway lines will undergo nightly MTA Fastrack repairs beginning at 10 p.m. starting on Monday.

A trains will be suspended nightly until Friday morning between 59th St.-Columbus Circle and Inwood-207th St., according to the MTA. D trains will not run from 59th St.-Columbus Circle to 161st St.-Yankee Stadium.

Every night this week, B and C trains will end service early at 10 p.m.

Commuters can take the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains as well as Bx12, Bx19 and free shuttle buses for alternative service throughout the Bronx and Manhattan.

The subway repairs come on the heels of an uptown derailment. On the morning of June 27, a southbound A train crashed into the wall of a tunnel at the West 125th station, causing significant damage to the subway tracks and delaying subsequent train service.