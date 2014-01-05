G service affected during overnight repairs this week

Overnight G train service this week will be suspended in central Brooklyn as part of the MTA’s Fast Track program. …

Each night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., starting tonight to Friday morning, there will be no G trains running between the Bedford-Nostrand Avenues stop in Bedford-Stuyvesant and the Church Avenue stop in Kensington.

There will be free shuttle buses running between the Bedford-Nostrand Avenues stop and the Jay Street-MetroTech station, where riders can take the F train to Church Avenue.