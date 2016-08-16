JFK power outage delays flights, snags travel in Terminal 8

Power was restored at Kennedy Airport after an outage delayed flights and snagged travelers on Tuesday evening, according to a Port Authority spokesman.

The outage hit the airport’s Terminal 8, which houses American Airlines, taking out all of the escalators and elevators, and delaying the screening process for checked bags. The power was out for hours before it was restored at 7:30 p.m.

The outage came less than two days after false reports of shots fired inside both Terminal 1 and 8, forcing their evacuations.

American Airlines implemented “alternative transportation” to ferry passengers between terminals.