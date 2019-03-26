Transit L service restored between Brooklyn, Manhattan after person hit by train, MTA says Someone was struck at the Grand Street station around 6 p.m., the MTA and fire officials said. The L line was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn during the peak commute Tuesday evening because a person was hit by a train, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated March 26, 2019 7:25 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Service has been restored on the L line between Manhattan and Brooklyn after a person was struck by a train, the MTA said Tuesday. The person was hit at the Grand Street station in Brooklyn around 6 p.m., according to the transit authority and fire officials. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in unknown condition, an FDNY spokesman said. Service was briefly suspended between Eighth Avenue in Manhattan and Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues in Brooklyn during the height of Tuesday's evening commute. Trains resumed service around 6:40 p.m., but the MTA warned of residual delays. Service on the line was disrupted again around 7:20 p.m. because of a train with mechanical problems at Graham Avenue, per the MTA. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.