Service has been restored on the L line between Manhattan and Brooklyn after a person was struck by a train, the MTA said Tuesday.

The person was hit at the Grand Street station in Brooklyn around 6 p.m., according to the transit authority and fire officials. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in unknown condition, an FDNY spokesman said.

Service was briefly suspended between Eighth Avenue in Manhattan and Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues in Brooklyn during the height of Tuesday's evening commute.

Trains resumed service around 6:40 p.m., but the MTA warned of residual delays.

Service on the line was disrupted again around 7:20 p.m. because of a train with mechanical problems at Graham Avenue, per the MTA.