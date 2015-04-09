LIRR service resumes after rider hit by train

A man was struck by a train Thursday afternoon, suspending LIRR service between Jamaica and Penn Station. Photo Credit: Instagram / Justin Timberlake

A man was struck by a Long Island Railroad train when he tried to jump between two cars leaving Penn Station on Thursday afternoon, forcing officials to shut down the power in order to get him out.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Bellevue after he was rescued from under the train, parked half in and half out of the station at about 4:30, an hour after he fell, an FDNY spokesman said.

The man was a passenger on the 3:18 train, an MTA spokesman said. It was not immediately clear where the train was headed or why the man was jumping between cars.

Service was Service was temporarily halted in and out of Penn Station on Thursday afternoon, right before rush hour.

Track 17, where the accident occurred, was blocked off. Photo Credit: JULIE CAPPIELLO

Katherine Moreno, 22, was waiting at Penn Station to take the LIRR to her home in Garden City. She normally buys off-peak tickets, but was forced to purchase a more expensive ticket due to the delay on Thursday.

“It’s annoying because it takes me two hours from the Bronx to get to Penn and now I have to wait an hour here,” said Moreno, who was coming from the Bronx where she works as a social worker.

Mickey Mitchell, 28, was delayed getting home to Long Beach for about 20 minutes, but didn’t sweat it.

“It’s just now the trains will probably be more crowded and uncomfortable, but it’s not that bad,” said Mitchell, who works at Lenox Hill Hospital. “It could be worse.”



