Local service on No. 2 and 4 trains to see overnight disruption

Overnight subway repairs in Brooklyn this week will disrupt service on the No. 2 and 4 lines.

Starting tonight until Thursday morning, the No. 2 and 4 trains will run express from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights as part of the MTA’s Fast Track repairs..The MTA will have free shuttle buses making stops at local stations between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Franklin Avenue. Riders near Bergen Street and Grand Army Plaza can take the Q train at the nearby 7th Avenue station for service to and from Manhattan.

The repairs will also cause No. 3 train service between Chambers Street and New Lots Avenue to end early. Riders can take the No. 4 train, which will get an early extension to New Lots Avenue.