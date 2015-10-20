Lyft to offer DeLorean rides in honor of ‘Back to the Future Day’

We didn’t get hoverboards, or a Cubs World Series victory by Wednesday but that doesn’t mean New Yorkers can’t feel like they’re in Doc Brown’s 2015.

Lyft will offer customers rides in DeLoreans to celebrate “Back to the Future Day,” the date in which the characters visited the future in the 1989 movie “Back to the Future: Part II.”

Customers who choose “McFly Mode” on the Lyft app between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be picked up and have 15 minutes free. Die hard fans, looking for a hover cruise, won’t be in luck. If you’re going to get a ride, you’re going to need roads.

There will be other promotions to celebrate the occasion, including screenings of the original 1985 film, the rerelease of the trilogy’s Blu-ray boxed set and a showcase of Marty McFly’s replica Toyota truck in Times Square.