Myrtle Avenue line riders rejoice: M train service through Bushwick will be restored on Monday.

Trains will once again run between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue and Myrtle-Broadway Avenue stations beginning 5 a.m. Monday, as the MTA spends the weekend wrapping up its eight-month project that demolished and rebuilt the deteriorating Myrtle Viaduct first built in 1913 as well as the 100-year-old Fresh Pond Bridge.

The $163 million project was needed to address the badly aging elevated structures, but to also aid in plans to increase service during the L train shutdown, when a portion of displaced L riders are expected to migrate to the J, M and Z trains.

“Completing this project on time and on budget was critical to show how serious we are about minimizing impacts on our customers as we perform this important work,” said MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota in a statement announcing the reopening on Friday. “This is a major win for our customers and the surrounding community. We promised to modernize and stabilize the subway system, and we thank our customers for their continued patience as we take the necessary steps to do so.”

The repairs will make for a smoother and quieter ride for the growing number of commuters along the stretch of track along the Myrtle Avenue line, according to MTA Transit President Andy Byford. The line’s seven stations have experienced a 53-percent ridership growth since 2000, the authority said.

“It is imperative that M train service operates as efficiently as possible for all our customers who rely on it,” said Byford in a statement. “When we couple the long-term fortification work on this line with the smoother ride and quieter tracks, we can be sure we’re on our way to building the world-class transit system we’ve pledged to deliver.”