Man struck and killed by A train during Monday rush hour

Rebecca Harshbarger
July 20, 2015
Officials said the man’s body was scattered along the tracks.

A man was struck and killed by the A train in Queens on Monday during the morning rush-hour, snarling service for more than two hours, the MTA and police said.

He was hit by a Manhattan-bound A train about 8:20 a.m. at the Howard Beach-JFK Airport stop, authorities said.

There was no A train service between Rockaway Boulevard and Broad Channel in both directions until service resumed  with delays shortly before 10:50 a.m.

Officials said service was particularly affected by the police investigation because the man’s body was scattered along the tracks.

The NYPD said it is still investigating the circumstances.

