Mets opening day to feature vintage subway trains

The MTA is rolling out its “nostalgia” trains to shuttle fans to Citi Field on April 3.

Baseball fans can celebrate the return of America’s pastime with a ride on vintage subway trains.

The MTA is rolling out its “nostalgia” trains to shuttle fans to Citi Field on April 3, with a departure to the ballpark beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Mets fans on the 7 line will be treated to the vintage “Train of Many Colors,” consisting of 11 cars manufactured between 1948 and 1964. The train will make express stops from 34 Street-Hudson Yards to Flushing-Main Street. It’s scheduled to begin its run from Hudson Yards at 11:30 a.m. on April 3.

The train will arrive before the first pitch from the Mets’ hard-throwing ace Noah Syndergaard, scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

Not to be outdone, the MTA is offering Bronx Bombers fans a similar promotion for the Yankees opener on April 10. The agency is running a gameday train on the Lexington Avenue line consisting of four low-voltage cars from 1917 — trains nearly as old at the team itself.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that the MTA’s nostalgia train ran for Sunday’s Yankees opener; it did not.