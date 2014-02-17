Quantcast
MTA bus driver arrested over fare fight

DAN RIVOLI
February 17, 2014
The off-duty driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a livery cab driver.

An off-duty MTA bus driver was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting a livery cab driver over a fare, according to police.

The ill-fated early-morning cab ride began around 3:30 a.m. on the northeast corner of Riverdale and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville. The driver, who the police identified as Jamelel Allen, allegedly refused to pay the 57-year-old hack and then punched him in the face during the dispute. Allen was arrested on the corner of Sutter and Howard avenues and charged with assault and theft of service, according to police.

