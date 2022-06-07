MTA bus driver stabbed after attacker rips open doors between stops in Brooklyn

A man stabbed an MTA bus driver in the stomach and slashed him above the eye in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning, according to police and transit union officials.

The 39-year-old driver was operating a shuttle bus for the out-of-service Q train in Prospect Lefferts Gardens around 12:24 a.m., when the knife-wielding criminal tried to force himself on board through the back of the vehicle in between stops, ripping open the rear doors, according to the Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents the largest share of MTA workers.

The driver and the attacker, who was also in his 30s, got into an argument which escalated when the suspect pulled out a blade and pierced him in his stomach and cut him above the eye, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The incident happened around Ocean and Flatbush avenues in the central Brooklyn neighborhood and the crook fled on foot.

Paramedics brought the driver to Methodist Hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

Union leaders and bus drivers have in recent months been calling on the MTA and police to keep transit employees safe, amid a series of attacks.

Bus drivers are far more likely to be subject to harassment than their counterparts on the subways, an amNewYork Metro analysis found last month.

The former are more directly exposed to dissatisfied riders than train operators and conductors, who are mostly shielded in a closed-off cabin.

Union leaders have renewed calls for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to install fully walled-off cockpits for bus drivers, as is common in other transit systems, as opposed to the half-height screens they currently.